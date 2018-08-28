L.J. McCray: Let go by Buffalo
McRay has been released, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills are pretty set at safety and haven't suffered any major injuries at the position this summer, so cutting McCray seems to be one of the easier decisions the team will have to make ahead of Sunday's 53-man roster deadline.
