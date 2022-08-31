The Packers waived Hamilton on Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.
Hamilton sat out the preseason opener against the 49ers due to a groin injury but played in each of the final two exhibition games. However, he didn't do enough to land a spot on Green Bay's initial 53-man roster. The Packers originally signed the pass rusher in mid-September last year as an emergency option after Za'Darius Smith underwent back surgery, though Hamilton appeared in only six games and recorded three tackles across 61 defensive snaps.