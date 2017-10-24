The Jaguars waived Pitts on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Pitts was inactive for the Jaguars' win Sunday over the Colts after appearing in the club's first six games, compiling one tackle over 104 snaps (94 on special teams). The Jaguars will drop Pitts from the 53-man roster to add free-agent linebacker Jonathan Freeny.