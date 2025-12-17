default-cbs-image
McRee will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

McRee is coming off his most productive season yet in his fifth-year senior campaign. The tight end reeled in 30 grabs for 450 yards and four touchdowns, and was a consistent threat in USC's passing game. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound receiving threat should receive plenty of interest at the next level, and he'll likely abstain from the Trojans' bowl game against TCU on Dec. 30. McRee is likely a mid to late-round prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.