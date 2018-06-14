Lamar Atkins: Waived by Jacksonville

Atkins was waived by the Jaguars on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The First Coast News reports.

Atkins signed with the Jaguars back in January after going undrafted in 2017. He practiced with the team while starting fullback Tommy Bohanon was sidelined, but now that Bohanon is back the team was free to let Atkins walk. Atkins will look to catch on with another club in 2018, likely as a special teams player.