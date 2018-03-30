Lamar Jackson: Doesn't move needle at pro day

Jackson's stock was largely unaffected by his pro day workout Thursday, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com reports.

Jeremiah notes that Jackson's lower body mechanics looked better Thursday as he threw with a wider base than what scouts saw on tape and at the combine. Considering how much that facet of his mechanics has been scrutinized, it's a positive development that Jackson has started to make that change. According to ESPN.com, Jackson also took a fair amount of snaps under center Thursday, which was important for scouts to see after he worked primarily out of the shotgun or pistol while operating Louisville's offense. Just like the combine, Jackson didn't run the 40-yard dash Thursday. "I feel game speed is going to tell it all. You gotta catch me first. I've proved that" Jackson said. Jackson has a point; he ran for over 3,000 yards over his final two seasons at Louisville and showed the kind of speed and agility that hasn't been seen in an NFL quarterback in years. If Jeremiah is correct and Jackson's stock is unchanged, he still remains in play as a mid-to-late first-rounder.