Lamar Jackson: Headed to NFL

Jackson, a quarterback from Louisville, will enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Although he probably won't be the first quarterback selected, Jackson (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) is basically the biggest, most polarizing name in this draft. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner is a one of a kind, whatever your specific view of him. There's a case to make that Jackson is the most skilled runner of any quarterback ever to play, posting production and flashing on film traits that even the greatest running backs of all time would struggle to match. It's important to understand this because it dovetails with the most trendy criticism of Jackson -- that he's too dependent on running to be a good passer. This is simply a mistaken description. Jackson's volume of rushing production was indeed borderline impossible -- he finished with 4,132 yards (6.3 YPC) and 50 touchdowns in 38 games -- but it was never at the expense of his passing. To describe it as a dependency is objectively wrong. You can't call Jackson run-dependent when he threw for 9,043 yards (8.3 YPA) and 69 touchdowns. His completion percentage (57.0) and 27 interceptions hint at accuracy limitations, but that he improved his completion percentages yearly from 54.7 to 56.2 to 59.1 gives reason to believe the limitation is the sort that can be addressed, be it an issue of mechanics or whatever else. Jackson is still young -- he won't turn 21 until Jan. 7 -- so in that context his yearly improvements are quite encouraging by any standard. If Jackson were playing quarterback at 22 or 23, as many NFL prospects often do, there's reason to think he'd be sitting well over the 60 percent threshold. The bottom line with Jackson's passing projection is that he might not project any better than average as an NFL starter, but the threat he poses as a runner would still dictate a substantial sum that most quarterbacks can't match. A disappointing Combine workout would threaten that rushing projection, and Jackson's unorthodox skill set means only a handful of coaches would have the slightest clue of how to use him, but any truly pragmatic and insightful coach could identify a wealth of ways to hurt a defense with Jackson's talent. Regardless of where he's drafted in the order of quarterbacks like himself, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, and Josh Allen, Jackson is the top fantasy asset of the group due to his incredible rushing skills. One last bit to know: a lot of the people who bash Jackson were probably critical of Deshaun Watson before last year.