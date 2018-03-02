Lamar Jackson: Working "strictly" as quarterback at NFL Combine

Jackson will throw Saturday at the NFL Combine but will not participate in any athletic testing, USA Today reports.

Jackson addressed the rumors of him possibly having to switch positions in the NFL during his media availability Friday, saying, "No team has asked me to play wide receiver. I don't even know where it came from. I'm strictly a quarterback." The Louisville product measured in at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds this week, which dispelled any notion that he wasn't big enough to be an NFL quarterback. His workout Saturday will allow him to focus solely on quarterback work and show how he compares to the likes of Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, and others as a thrower.