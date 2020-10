Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Miller's "looking better and better each week" and is "getting close," Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miller remains on Chicago's practice squad, and Nagy's words suggest that the running back might still be getting up to speed physically in his recovery from a torn ACL. Once the team deems Miller ready, he should be elevated to the 53-man roster and join a thin backfield headlined by David Montgomery and jack-of-all-trades Cordarrelle Patterson.