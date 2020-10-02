The Bears are slated to sign Miller to their practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Miller was among a number of running backs to work out for the Bears this week after Tarik Cohen tore his ACL in Week 3. If he's able to gain the favor of coach Matt Nagy and be signed to the active roster, Miller likely would slot in behind starter David Montgomery. Still, Miller hasn't played in an NFL game since the wild-card round for the Texans on Jan. 5, 2019, so it remains to be seen what he can contribute to Chicago's offense.