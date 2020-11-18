Miller reverted to the Bears' practice squad after Monday's 19-13 loss to the Vikings, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 29-year-old was elevated to the active roster for Monday's contest and made his team debut with two receptions for six yards. David Montgomery (concussion) was inactive but will have the bye week to recover before potentially missing additional contests. Miller could fill a minor role Week 12 versus Green Bay if he's again promoted from the practice squad.