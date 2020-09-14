Miller is set to visit Indianapolis in the wake of Marlon Mack (Achilles) suffering a season-ending injury, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Miller, who spent training camp in New England, also recently logged a visit with the Bills. The veteran could make sense as a depth option for the Colts, as Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins are currently the only healthy running backs on the team's roster. The 29-year-old averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2018, and he looks back to full health after having missed all of 2019 due to an ACL tear.