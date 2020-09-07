GM Brandon Beane confirmed that the Bills plan to bring Miller in for a visit, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Beane made it clear that no signing is imminent, noting that Miller's pending visit is "exploratory" and there's "a long way to go before we know if we'd add him to our roster." There had been some speculation that Miller, who was cut by the Patriots this past weekend, could end up on New England's practice squad or on IR under this season's less restrictive parameters. If Miller did end up joining the Bills down the road, however, he'd provide the team with veteran depth behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, and in the process supplant either T.J. Yeldon or Taiwan Jones.