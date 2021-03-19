Joyner is expected to sign with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The former Rams and Raiders defensive back will have an immediate chance of starting at safety opposite Marcus Maye. He was deployed largely in slot coverage last year with Las Vegas, but Rapoport mentions that Joyner will now have the opportunity to revert to his preferred position of safety. Joyner's most impactful year may have come in 2017 when he collected three interceptions and nine pass breakups in 12 games. Over the past two seasons, Joyner has been unable to come down with an interception over 28 appearances.