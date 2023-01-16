Perine reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Perine was elevated ahead of Sunday's wild-card loss to Buffalo to help provide depth with primary running back Raheem Mostert ruled out due to a broken thumb. While the 24-year-old Perine was active, he never wound up seeing the field behind Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed, as these two were the only Dolphins running backs to log any carries. As a result, Perine failed to appear in a game over the course of a season for the first time in his three-year career.