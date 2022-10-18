Perine signed with the Dolphins' practice squad Tuesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Perine spent training camp with the Jets, but he was unable to make the team's 53-man roster. After a short stint in the Eagles' organization he'll now get a chance with the Dolphins.
