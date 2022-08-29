The Jets waived Perine on Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
The addition of Breece Hall this offseason pushed all the Jets' returning running backs one spot down the depth chart, so Perine was always a long shot to make the team's initial 53-man roster. The 2020 fourth-round pick totaled 75 touches for 295 yards and two scores as a rookie but appeared in just four games last year.
