New England signed Pettway to its practice squad Tuesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Pettway tried out with the Patriots in late November and will now join the organization after being waived by Indianapolis with an injury settlement in August. The tight end has yet to suit up for an NFL game, though he has seen professional action in the USFL in both 2022 and 2023. Pettway could have a path to being elevated by the Patriots if Hunter Henry (knee) needs to miss more time.