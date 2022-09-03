The Bengals waived Gaillard (calf) from injured reserve Friday, per the Bengals' official site.
Gaillard suffered his calf injury during the Bengals' second preseason game and was waived with an injury designation this week. While he reverted to injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers, he'll be eligible to return at some point in 2022 after reaching an injury settlement with Cincinnati.
