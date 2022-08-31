The Bengals waived Gaillard (calf) with an injury designation Tuesday.
Gaillard sustained a calf injury during the Bengals' second preseason game Aug. 21. He'll revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers and will be forced to miss the 2022 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Bengals.
