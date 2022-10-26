Gaillard (calf) worked out with the Steelers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Gaillard was waived by the Bengals in early September with an injury settlement, but his calf appears to be healthy and the center will look to join a team in the near future. Considering he worked out for Pittsburgh, they're likely the top candidates to add him to their practice unit.
More News
-
Lamont Gaillard: Waived from injured reserve•
-
Bengals' Lamont Gaillard: Reverts to injured reserve•
-
Lamont Gaillard: Waived with injury designation•
-
Bengals' Lamont Gaillard: Out for remainder of game•
-
Bengals' Lamont Gaillard: Claimed by Bengals•
-
Cardinals' Lamont Gaillard: Back to active roster•