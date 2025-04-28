Larison is slated to sign with the Patriots, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Larison did it all at UC Davis in 2024, setting a school record with 2,387 all-purpose yards, including 1,465 on the ground and 874 as a receiver. He scored 17 rushing touchdowns and added six receiving scores, but those contributions weren't enough to attract the attention of any NFL front offices during the 2025 NFL Draft. Assuming his signing with New England is made official, Larison will compete for a roster spot in a backfield that added 2025 second-round draft pick TreVeyon Henderson to incumbent veterans Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.