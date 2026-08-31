The Patriots waived Larison on Sunday.

Larison appeared in all three of the Patriots' preseason games, turning 18 carries into 39 yards and a touchdown while adding nine catches (on 14 targets) for 79 yards. He also contributed on special teams both as a gunner and returner on kickoffs, but that versatility was not enough for him to crack the Patriots' 53-man roster for the regular season. Larison could garner interest on the waiver wire from teams looking to add backfield depth to the roster, but a return to New England as a member of the practice squad is possible if he goes unclaimed.