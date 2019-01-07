Lance Lenoir: Candidate for promotion
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Lenoir is a candidate to be promoted from the practice squad to the active roster with Allen Hurns (ankle) injured, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
The Cowboys are moving on in the playoffs, but Hurns' season is over after the receiver sustained a severe ankle injury during Saturday's wild-card game against Seattle. While Lenoir appears to be the next man up, it's unlikely he'd earn many targets Saturday against the Rams while serving as nothing more than a possible No. 5 or 6 receiver on the depth chart.
