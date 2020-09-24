site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lance-lenoir-joins-seahawks-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lance Lenoir: Joins Seahawks' practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 24, 2020
at
5:15 pm ET 1 min read
Seattle signed
Lenoir to the practice squad Thursday.
Lenoir spent time with the Seahawks during training camp, during which span he evidently impressed enough to earn a call to the practice squad. He showcased competence on special teams with the Cowboys in seven contests back in 2018.
More News
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/10/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/07/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/01/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read