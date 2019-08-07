Lenoir (knee) was placed on the waived/injured list by Dallas on Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Western Illinois product had been battling a knee injury that forced him to miss practice time, and will hit waivers. Lenoir could be an intriguing option to teams looking to bolster depth, considering he saw eight offensive snaps with Dallas in his career. If he goes unclaimed, Lenoir will revert to injured reserve, while staying on the Cowboys' roster.