Lance Lenoir: Waived/injured by Cowboys
Lenoir (knee) was placed on the waived/injured list by Dallas on Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The Western Illinois product had been battling a knee injury that forced him to miss practice time, and will hit waivers. Lenoir could be an intriguing option to teams looking to bolster depth, considering he saw eight offensive snaps with Dallas in his career. If he goes unclaimed, Lenoir will revert to injured reserve, while staying on the Cowboys' roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing the NFL's intriguing WR groups
Who should you draft first in Minnesota? What about with the Rams? Dave Richard evaluates all...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...
-
WR Preview: AFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are grabbing...