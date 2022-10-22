The Giants are expected to elevate Collins from the practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's contest versus Jacksonville, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

New York signed the former All-Pro to the practice squad just over two weeks ago, and it appears that he'll see his first game action of the season in Week 7. Collins could be used as a sub-package linebacker Sunday, per Raanan. Collins was a strong IDP asset just a few years ago, but it's not yet clear how often he'll be on the field in his second stint with the Giants.