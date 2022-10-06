New York signed Collins to the practice squad Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.comreports.
Collins reunites with a familiar team, and the fact that he's travelling to London makes it seem likely that he's promoted to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Packers. The veteran is capable of contributing at both linebacker and safety.
More News
-
Landon Collins: Released without injury tag•
-
Landon Collins: Let go by Washington•
-
Commanders' Landon Collins: Appears destined for release•
-
Football Team's Landon Collins: Lands on IR•
-
Football Team's Landon Collins: Won't play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Landon Collins: Sits out Wednesday's practice•