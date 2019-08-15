Landry Jones: Heading to XFL
Jones is leaving the NFL and will join the XFL, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jones becomes the first player to officially join the XFL, which will kick off it's inaugural season in February 2020. Jones was a free agent and was likely looking at no more than a backup role at best in the NFL this season.
