Jones was released by the Jaguars on Monday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jones was cut by Jacksonville to make room for Corey Robinson on the 53-man roster. The 2013 fourth-round pick spent less than three weeks with the Jaguars, and was unable to usurp Cody Kessler as the primary backup to Blake Bortles during that time. Jones is now a free agent, and will look to secure a depth role elsewhere in the league.