Landry Jones: Released by Pittsburgh
Jones was released by the Steelers on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones was expected to stick around for another year even after the Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph, but a huge preseason from 2017 fourth-round pick Josh Dobbs led to a new plan. Jones should draw some interest around the league as a modest upgrade for some of the uglier backup QB situations.
