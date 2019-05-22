Jones was waived/released by the Raiders on Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones was waived to make room for tight end Erik Swoope who was signed by the team Tuesday. The 2013 fourth-round pick had a lengthy run as the backup quarterback in Pittsburgh, making five starts in five years before he was unseated by Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph during the 2018 preseason. Derek Carr, Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman remain on the quarterback depth chart for the Raiders.