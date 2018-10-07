Landry Jones: Will likely land job soon
Jones has been working out for multiple teams and is expected to sign with one soon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones has worked out for the Bills, Cowboys, Lions and Jaguars, among others. Wherever the 29-year-old quarterback lands, he'll be used in a backup role. Jones played in three games for the Steelers last year, completing 23 of 28 passes (82 percent) for 239 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
