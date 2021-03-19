Taylor (knee-ACL) visited the 49ers on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In what Rapoport characterized to be a quasi-medical check-in, a source indicated that Taylor's recovery from a torn ACL remains "on schedule". Taylor suffered the injury Week 1 of last season against Minnesota, and he went without an appearance for the remainder of Green Bay's run to the NFC Championship Game. The year prior, in 2019, Taylor managed just two appearances before suffering a left biceps injury and missing the remainder of the season.