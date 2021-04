Multiple teams around the league, including the Texans, have been checking in on the status of Taylor (knee), Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chroniclereports.

Taylor is six months removed from ACL surgery, though he's gaining plenty of interest from teams around the NFL. He visited the 49ers in mid-March and appears to be right on track in his rehab. Assuming he remains on schedule in his recovery, he shouldn't have any trouble finding a team for the upcoming 2021 season.