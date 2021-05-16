Hill (back) is signing with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Hill has recovered from the back injury that ended his 2020 campaign in Seattle. The 2017 third-round pick suited up in 42 games for Seattle, starting six.
Hill (back) is signing with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Hill has recovered from the back injury that ended his 2020 campaign in Seattle. The 2017 third-round pick suited up in 42 games for Seattle, starting six.
Take a run at a free $5,000 in guaranteed cash by playing CBS Sports Props.