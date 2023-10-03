Treadwell reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday.
Treadwell was elevated for Sunday's 28-3 win over the Browns, failing to record any stats while playing 15 snaps with the offense and 17 with the special-teams unit. The wide receiver could be asked to join the active roster again in Week 5 versus the Steelers if Odell Beckham (ankle) and/or Rashod Bateman (hamstring) can't play again.
