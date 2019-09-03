Laquon Treadwell: Checking out Buffalo

Treadwell visited with the Bills on Tuesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Treadwell -- a 2016 first-round pick -- had an underwhelming start to his career with just 56 catches for 517 yards and a touchdown through his first three seasons with the Vikings. The team understandably cut him this offseason. Now, Treadwell is looking for a fresh start, and the 24-year-old still has enough time to make a turnaround. However, he doesn't have elite athleticism -- he ran a 4.64 second 40-yard dash and recorded a 33-inch vertical -- and he'd likely have to settle for a depth role even on the Bills.

