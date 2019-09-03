Laquon Treadwell: Checking out Buffalo
Treadwell visited with the Bills on Tuesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Treadwell -- a 2016 first-round pick -- had an underwhelming start to his career with just 56 catches for 517 yards and a touchdown through his first three seasons with the Vikings. The team understandably cut him this offseason. Now, Treadwell is looking for a fresh start, and the 24-year-old still has enough time to make a turnaround. However, he doesn't have elite athleticism -- he ran a 4.64 second 40-yard dash and recorded a 33-inch vertical -- and he'd likely have to settle for a depth role even on the Bills.
More News
-
Laquon Treadwell: Cut by Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Grabs three passes•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Available to be dealt•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Working with second-team offense•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Vikings to decline 2020 option•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 Waivers: Top under-drafted picks
In Jamey Eisenberg's first look at the waiver wire, he looks at some of the most under-drafted...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...