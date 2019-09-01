Laquon Treadwell: Cut by Minnesota

Treadwell was cut by Minnesota.

The 2016 first-round draft pick caught just 56 passes for 517 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons. He seemed set for a release when the Vikings didn't pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. He may have a hard time catching on with another NFL team or even a practice squad given his struggles.

