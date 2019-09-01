Laquon Treadwell: Cut by Minnesota
Treadwell was cut by Minnesota.
The 2016 first-round draft pick caught just 56 passes for 517 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons. He seemed set for a release when the Vikings didn't pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. He may have a hard time catching on with another NFL team or even a practice squad given his struggles.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Grabs three passes•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Available to be dealt•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Working with second-team offense•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Vikings to decline 2020 option•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Small improvements in third season•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Richard rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Trade Impact: Hyde matter in HOU?
Less than a week after Lamar Miller's season-ending injury, the Texans acquired his potential...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...