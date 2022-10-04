Treadwell was released from the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Treadwell landed with New England after being released by the Jaguars during their final roster cuts. He'll now work to find an opportunity elsewhere.
More News
-
Laquon Treadwell: Joins New England's practice squad•
-
Laquon Treadwell: Released by Jacksonville•
-
Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Scores TD in preseason finale•
-
Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Sticks with Jags•
-
Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Scores TD despite lesser role•
-
Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Leads receiving corps again•