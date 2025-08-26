The Colts released Treadwell on Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

Treadwell opted to stay in Indianapolis on a futures deal in January after spending most of the 2024 campaign on the Colts' practice squad, though he did play in two regular-season games. The veteran wideout didn't stand out across the Colts' first two preseason games, but he made his case for the 53-man roster during Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals, when he caught six passes on as many targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. It ultimately wasn't enough for Treadwell to make the cut, but the 2016 first-rounder could stick around on the Colts' practice squad for a second-straight year.