Treadwell reverted to Indianapolis' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Treadwell was elevated ahead of Sunday's Week 9 contest against Pittsburgh and played 13 snaps, all on special teams. His chance to play came largely as a result of Anthony Gould (knee) missing the matchup. Treadwell has been elevated twice so far this season, though he's yet to log an offensive snap.

