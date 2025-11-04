Laquon Treadwell: Goes back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Treadwell reverted to Indianapolis' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Treadwell was elevated ahead of Sunday's Week 9 contest against Pittsburgh and played 13 snaps, all on special teams. His chance to play came largely as a result of Anthony Gould (knee) missing the matchup. Treadwell has been elevated twice so far this season, though he's yet to log an offensive snap.
