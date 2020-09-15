Treadwell was added to Atlanta's practice squad Monday, pending the passing of COVID-19 testing, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 2016 first-round pick was unable to make Atlanta's 53-man roster, as the team instead elected to utilize Christian Blake, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Brandon Powell as depth options at wide receiver. With just one career kick return to his name, Treadwell perhaps does not offer equal special-teams upside as Powell or Zaccheaus. Struggles with drops during training camp did not help Treadwell's case for a roster spot, either, thus landing him in a reserve role to begin 2020.