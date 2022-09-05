The Patriots signed Treadwell to their practice squad Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Treadwell was released by the Jaguars ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline and will settle for a practice-squad deal before Week 1. The 2016 first-round pick appeared in 12 games for Jacksonville last year, catching 33 of 51 targets for a career-high 434 receiving yards.

