The Patriots signed Treadwell to their practice squad Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Treadwell was released by the Jaguars ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline and will settle for a practice-squad deal before Week 1. The 2016 first-round pick appeared in 12 games for Jacksonville last year, catching 33 of 51 targets for a career-high 434 receiving yards.
