Indianapolis signed Treadwell to a practice-squad deal Thursday.

Treadwell missed out on making the Colts' 53-man roster, but he'll hope for opportunities to play this season while on the team's practice squad. The veteran wideout also spent most of last year on Indianapolis' practice squad but got into two regular season-games with the club. Treadwell's best NFL campaign came in 2021, when he caught 33 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown over 12 regular-season games with Jacksonville.