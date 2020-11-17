site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Laquon Treadwell: Lands on reserve/COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
Treadwell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The former first-rounder will be away from the facility for at least five days. With Treadwell now on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons are signing linebacker James Carlock to the practice squad.
