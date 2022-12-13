Treadwell reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
With Dee Eskridge (hand) still on injured reserve, Treadwell was elevated from the practice squad for the third game in a row versus Carolina. However, the 27-year-old ultimately played just four of his 13 snaps on offense, and he has now logged just one target over his three appearances this season. It's unlikely that Seattle will choose to sign Treadwell to the active roster after utilizing his last available elevation from the practice squad Week 14.
