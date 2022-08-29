The Jaguars released Treadwell on Monday.

Treadwell caught two of six targets for 14 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason finale, but he finds himself among the first wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Treadwell appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars last year, catching 33 of 51 targets for a career-high 434 receiving yards. His release comes as a bit of a surprise, but it shows the Jaguars have confidence in newcomers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

