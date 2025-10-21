Treadwell reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Treadwell was elevated to the active roster for the first time this season, failing to play any offensive snaps in the team's 38-24 win over the Chargers. The wide receiver did log three tackles on kick coverage though, playing 12 snaps on special teams. Treadwell can be elevated two more times before the team would have to officially sign him to the active roster.