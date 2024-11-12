Treadwell reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The wide receiver was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Bills with Michael Pittman out with back and finger injuries. Treadwell was still buried behind Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin, Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould, and he did not play an offensive snap, though he did see seven snaps on special teams. Treadwell caught one pass for 16 yards and no scores in five games with Baltimore in 2023.